Busch Beer Joins Phoenix Raceway as Official Beer Sponsor

Phoenix Raceway today announced a new Official Beer Sponsor in Busch Beer. As part of the sponsorship, Busch Beer receives naming rights on the popular Beer Garden hospitality lounge area located within Phoenix Raceway’s famed INfield Experience. The new-look Busch Light Beer Garden will be unveiled during the upcoming Instacart 500 NASCAR Cup Series Weekend, March 12-14, as part of the safe and socially distanced INfield Hub.

“We cannot wait to welcome Busch to Phoenix Raceway and showcase the freshly accented Busch Light Beer Garden to fans in attendance this weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Already the Official Beer of NASCAR, Busch is a favorite amongst racegoers and we’re ecstatic to be able to showcase this sponsorship at the home of the NASCAR Championship.”

Busch Beer returned as the Official Beer of NASCAR in 2019. A mainstay in the sport, Anheuser-Busch’s history in NASCAR dates back decades to 1978, when it first sponsored the Busch Pole Award.

“Busch is thrilled to be working with Phoenix Raceway, one of the premier NASCAR racetracks. We look forward to welcoming race fans to the Busch Light Beer Garden starting this weekend,” said Kody Babb, Busch Sports Director, Anheuser-Busch. “As the Official Beer of NASCAR, we’re excited to now be the official beer sponsor of Phoenix Raceway, this year's host of the NASCAR Championship Weekend. This is another great way to further our commitment to the dedicated fans of NASCAR.”

A limited number of grandstand tickets and INfield Hub reserved tables remain for Friday evening’s General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race as well as INfield Hub reserved tables for Saturday’s Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Camping for the entire event weekend is also still available. Fans looking to lock in their access may do so by visiting PhoenixRaceway.com, calling 866-408-RACE (7223) or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

Phoenix Raceway PR