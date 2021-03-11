CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA set to Make Inaugural Stop This Weekend in South Florida with CHALLENGEMIAMI at Homestead-Miami Speedway

It was less than two short weeks ago that Homestead-Miami Speedway played host to NASCAR during the Dixie Vodka 400 and Contender Boats 250.

This weekend, racing returns to the South Florida staple. There won’t be any engines to hear, but there will be plenty of “human-power” with a host of athletes for the track’s inaugural CHALLENGEMIAMI™ Triathlon Festival of events, beginning this Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 14.

CHALLENGEMIAMI™ is a part of CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA®, an organization led by athletes to help enhance race experiences for athletes and their families. Similar to CHALLENGEDAYTONA, which was held in December 2020 at Daytona International Speedway, CHALLENGEMIAMI, will include many unique features which consist of three lakes, two beaches, a nursery as well as a 2.21-mile road course. The swim portion of the competition will take place on the infield lake which spans about a quarter-mile. The true oval offers all athletes a flat and fast course, which will surely lead to memorable finishes and personal records.

“We are thrilled to expand our family-friendly festival of events to South Florida at Homestead-Miami Speedway with prize money for our age group Middle Distance athletes,” said CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA CEO, Bill Christy. “We believe this will bring triathlon to a wider global audience and support the growth of safe, family-friendly racing.“

The CHALLENGEMIAMI Festival weekend will include a wide array of events catering to athletes of all ages and abilities. Events include: Middle Distance Pro Triathlon, Pro-Am Spring Relay Triathlon, Sprint Distance Triathlon, 5K Walk/Run, Junior Challenge Triathlon (Kid’s Race) and Middle Distance Duathlon.

The top six male and female finishers in each age group will qualify for entry in THECHAMPIONSHIP, to be held in May 2021 and May, 2022 at the x-bionic sphere in Samorin, Slovakia.

In addition, the festival weekend also boasts $60,000 in prize money for age-group Middle Distance athletes. Overall male and female podium finishers will be awarded up to $750 for a first-place finish. All age group athletes finishing first in their age group will be awarded $250. The top six male and female finishers in each Miami-Distance™ Triathlon age group will qualify for entry in THECHAMPIONSHIP, to be held in May 2021 and May, 2022 at the x-bionic sphere in Samorin, Slovakia.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway has a record of incredible race history from NASCAR, INDYCAR to Trans-Am, and Indy Light Series,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “We are extremely excited to add human-powered racing with multisport to our facility.

“Located just 35 minutes from Miami international Airport, our venue, alongside the beautiful and vibrant communities of Miami-Dade County as well as the Florida Keys offer the perfect winter retreat for our out-of-state visitors and staycations for local Floridians. From impeccable beaches, to shopping, restaurants and entertainment, our community offers something for everyone.”

A storyline going into the event is 40-year-old Timothy O’Donnell, a former Naval Academy graduate and one of the world’s most successful and experienced American triathletes. As a professional, he has earned 50+ podium finishes including over 22 wins at major events throughout the world. Along with the ITU Long Distance World Champion (2009) title, his other wins include nine Ironman 70.3 victories, two IRONMAN wins, and six Armed Forces National Championships. The goal for the Boulder, CO, resident is to become the first 40-plus year-old to win a CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA event.

Chamber of Commerce weather is expected over the weekend. For information on the event and how families can be a part of it, log onto www.Challenge-Miami.com or www.Homesteadmiamispeedway.com.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR