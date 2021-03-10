Richmond Raceway & Sheetz Partner on the Naming Rights to RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Program

Richmond Raceway and Sheetz extend their multi-year partnership to include the naming rights of the track’s long-time season ticket program, RICHMOND NATION. The nation’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailer will continue as the Official Convenience Store of Richmond Raceway. The official name of the season ticket program will now be RICHMOND NATION presented by Sheetz.

“Sheetz has been serving NASCAR fans across the Mid-Atlantic for over 65 years, so we are happy to expand our partnership with this best-in-class brand,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Sheetz provides consumers with unique, ‘made-to-order’ experiences in their stores, so we look forward to sharing their famed service and experience to our loyal RICHMOND NATION members again this season. We encourage our fans to make a stop at one of the 90 stores in the Commonwealth to showcase our love of Sheetz.”

“We are so excited to extend our partnership with Richmond Raceway and to be involved with RICHMOND NATION,” said Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner. “We know that race fans are very often Sheetz fans – using our store locations for a quick fill up or bite to eat on race weekends, in Virginia and beyond.”

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates over 585 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To learn more about the full Sheetz experience and to find the closest one to you, visit sheetz.com.

RICHMOND NATION presented by Sheetz is for season ticketholders who have NASCAR Cup Series tickets to both April and September race weekends. Members of RICHMOND NATION presented by Sheetz will receive special pricing on tickets, along with exclusive benefits. Upgrading is free for fans, and includes these perks:

Preferred parking pass for both Cup Series events

Special discounts on FanGrounds passes

No fees for shipping and processing

Invitations to driver appearances and events throughout race season

Commemorative season hero card

Official RICHMOND NATION presented by Sheetz membership card

Exclusive gift for account holder (one gift per account)

Special pricing for Racing Electronics scanners

Presales for Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway concerts

To learn more about RICHMOND NATION presented by Sheetz, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondnation.

Richmond Raceway PR