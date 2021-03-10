John Blewett, Inc., named as title sponsor of Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series

When Jimmy Blewett made his first, and so far only appearance, at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway in last season’s opening round of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series (MVSHoFS), not so surprisingly the driver best known as “Showtime” came away with the popular win in the John ‘Peepers’ Yerger Tribute.



Driving Scott Brannick’s North American Sprinkler Construction No. 51, Blewett was in the right place at the right time in gaining the victory. After from runners Eric Beers and Matt Hirschman tangled late in the race the lead was then handed over to third running Blewett who was able to hold off hard charging Josh Scherer and Blake Barney.



In many different ways Blewett came away very impressed with his time spent at the ¼-mile bullring including the MVSHoFS itself and has thus stepped in to become the title sponsor of the Series through his family run John Blewett, Inc. Auto & Scrap Metal Recycling of Howell, NJ.



“I feel that there’s a lot of history there and after finally getting on track last year and seeing what they did that first night – that was the first race in the post-pandemic and we had a chance to all go racing again after not really having the opportunity to do anything before that and when Mahoning opened up with that initial Hall of Fame race it was one heck of show,” explained Blewett.



“For me not ever being there before and seeing the support that the local fans as well as all those who traveled from outside the area was phenomenal and it was great to see so many familiar faces and many more new ones,” he continued.



“I’d never been were guys like Tony Hirschman and Eric Beers grew up racing and a lot of other drivers too who came out of that region and are remarkable so to go there and be able to race and take in such a positive atmosphere and with the history, it meant something to us.”



Blewett also has a solid relationship with Mahoning promoter Keith Hoffman and his late brother Doug Hoffman that also led to him offering his support to the MVSHoFS.



“Doug and Keith (Hoffman) being a good friends of mine I figured it would be something that we would like to be a part,” reflected Blewett.



“Keith called me and asked about us helping out the Hall of Fames Series, which I think is an awesome series, and if we would be willing to do something and I felt this was fitting for us.”



John Blewett Inc., Auto & Scrap Metal Recycling is a family owned and operated company that was established in 1953. They buy and pay cash for old metal. They are also fully equipped to handle all demolition and excavation jobs.



The MVSHoFS was launched last year and became an instant success. It consisted of a five race series run amongst the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. The Modified the features were all extra distance/high dollar shows and centered on a select group of Hall of Fame drivers and their signature car numbers.



“It’s cool that we can pay tribute to drivers who are not racing anymore or may have passed away but there’s great memories with all of them,” said Hoffman.



“The whole Hall of Fame Series is something we could all be proud of and I’m really excited for what the 2021 edition will bring. We’re going to be building of what we did and with the honorees we have lined up for this year it looks like another great Hall of Fame Series is in store and we can’t be happier to welcome John Blewett, Inc., Auto & Scrap Metal Recycling as the official Series sponsor. Jimmy (Blewett) is a great guy and a great racer and we’re thankful for his support.”



Before Blewett making his Mahoning debut he conferred with track kingpin Beers, a multi-time champion and the all-time leader in Modified wins.



“It’s a racy track and one of those tracks that was always on my bucket list and Eric Beers was a lot of help to me going there. I had some ideas of what I wanted but I wasn’t 100% sure so I called him and he told me do this, this and this and we’ll be just fine. He guided me to where I needed to be competitive,” acknowledged Blewett.



“It was good and perhaps one of the best experiences I’ve had in racing. People may say it’s just Mahoning but no, to be able to go out there and win that race and have help from someone you looked up to your whole life was something I’ll always remember.”



The first of the five events begins with the season opening Bill Teel Tribute on April 3. Next will be the Ward Crozier Sr., Tribute on May 15 followed by the Roger Heffelfinger Sr., Tribute slated for June 19. On July 31 the Lorin Arthofer Tribute is in line and the conclusion will be the Hall of Fame Classic Weekend on October 1-2 and highlighted by the Paul Bauscher Tribute.



Mahoning Valley Speedway will begin on track action with three consecutive weekends of Test and Tune days on March 13, 20 & 27 from noon to 4:00 pm. Opening Day will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 3 with a rained date if needed for April 17.



As for Blewett he did verify that he will not be making the season opener but has not ruled out a return to Mahoning at any time this season.



“I’m hoping that this year we can get back out here and have some fun and see everybody. My car owner Scott Brannick is also hoping to get back there. It really will come down to how my schedule is. It could come down to a weekend when we say hey let’s go to Mahoning instead of here or there. We want to show our support,” said Blewett.



MVS PR