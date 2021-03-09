South Boston Speedway launches new online ticket purchase system

South Boston Speedway is launching a new online ticket purchasing system on its website that will allow fans to purchase advance tickets for all 2021 season events at “America’s Hometown Track.”

Advance tickets for South Boston Speedway’s March 20 season-opening event will be available online through the speedway’s website at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, with adult advance tickets priced at $10 each. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult but must also have a ticket.

A limited number of tickets will be sold for the March 20 season-opener online and another limited number of tickets will be set aside for race day sale at the gate. Advance tickets may also be ordered over the phone.

“South Boston Speedway is excited to introduce this new online ticketing option for our fans,” said South Boston Speedway Assistant General Manager Chase Brashears.

“This system will serve our fans well not only this season but into the future. It aligns us with many sports venues that have been offering online tickets for some time now.”

Information regarding the new on-line ticket purchasing system can be found on the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and the track’s social media platforms. Speedway staff has released three educational videos on what the new season will look like to start – including two videos specifically regarding ticketing and one question-and-answer style video.

“Ordering tickets online is very simple,” Brashears pointed out.

“If a fan has ever ordered an event ticket or placed any type of online order, they will have no issue with this system. We have partnered with Glitnir Ticketing, and they are a leader in online ticket purchasing systems for venues of our size. Glitnir Ticketing knows exactly what it takes to make a smooth process for our customers.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia is currently limiting sports venues to a capacity of 1,000 fans. With that in mind, fans wishing to attend the season-opener on March 20 are encouraged to purchase advance tickets through the new ticketing system as early as possible. It is likely that some fans may not be able to get tickets for the season-opener due to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s capacity limits.

Speedway officials note that advance tickets for the season-opening March 20 event are the only tickets currently available for advance purchase. Following the March 20 event, advance tickets for the speedway’s April 3 event will be made available.

In addition to providing a convenient and contactless way to purchase tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2021 events, the speedway’s new online ticket purchasing system gives fans the opportunity to save money this season through online ticket purchases.

Using the speedway’s new online ticket purchasing system, fans will be able to purchase advance adult general admission tickets for South Boston Speedway’s regular events for $10 each plus a $1.50 online processing fee.

Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day will be $15 each for the track’s regular events. Adult general admission tickets for seniors age 65 and older, first responders, healthcare workers and military personnel (with ID) will be $10 at the gate on race day. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

“South Boston Speedway has not increased its ticket prices in over 10 years,” noted South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice, “but an increase in the price of tickets sold at the gate on race day has become necessary.

“In an effort to keep prices as affordable as possible, fans can purchase advance tickets for our regular events at the $10 price using our new online ticket purchasing system. Fans that do not have access to a computer and internet service may call the speedway office to purchase advance tickets.”

South Boston Speedway is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for fans attending the March 20 season-opener. The speedway will follow COVID-19 mitigation mandates set forth by the federal government and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Masks will be required for fans to enter the speedway and fans are encouraged to continue wearing them while inside the speedway facility. Social distancing and additional measures will also be followed.

South Boston Speedway’s season opens on Saturday afternoon, March 20 with the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program. The first race of the six-race card will get the green flag at 2 p.m.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the new South Boston Speedway website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and on the speedway’s social media channels. Fans can also subscribe for e-mail updates on the speedway’s website.

SBS PR