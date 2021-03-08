NHRA announces expanded sponsorship deals with MOPAR

NHRA officials announced Mopar and Dodge//SRT as the title rights sponsors of the Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway in Denver, the prestigious Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis and the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa.

These three events will take place this season as NHRA celebrates its 70th anniversary.

“We’re excited and honored to have Dodge//SRT expand their ongoing support of our series, competitors and fans with the addition of title sponsorship of our most prestigious event during our 70th anniversary season, the newly named Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA President. “It is a testament to their decades-long commitment to both motorsports and automotive enthusiasts to have Dodge//SRT and Mopar remain an intricate part of the fabric that makes up our history.”

The three events are some of many highlights of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, July 16-18 in Denver, kicks off the traditional Western Swing. The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals takes place in Indianapolis Sept. 1-5 and is the series’ biggest and longest event of the season as racers look to lock themselves into the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Finally, the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil Sept. 9-12 in Reading, Pa., is the first event of the Countdown playoffs and historically has shown record-breaking performances.

“The performance legacy of Dodge and SRT is forever intertwined with the NHRA, and taking on title sponsorship of the U.S. Nationals further enhances that connection to our roots,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer. “If there’s one thing Dodge//SRT performance-car customers have in common, it’s a passion for the feeling you get when you experience NHRA racing for yourself. We try to build a part of that experience into every Dodge//SRT Hellcat Charger, Challenger and Durango you can buy.

“NHRA drag racing is a great example of how on-track performance is translated by our engineers to the benefit of our Dodge//SRT performance vehicles,” added Kuniskis. “Dodge literally sells the same cars you’ll see racing in the NHRA’s Sportsman classes. And much of what we learn in the series’ premier classes finds its way into our Dodge//SRT Chargers, Challengers and Durangos.”

“As the ultimate exhibition of horsepower for passionate motorsport enthusiasts, NHRA drag racing is the perfect place to showcase the Mopar brand,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. “As the defending NHRA Funny Car world champions, we look forward to adding to our extensive list of accomplishments and wins. In addition, we are pleased to announce that Mopar Express Lane will return as the title sponsor for the national race event in Reading that kicks off the NHRA Countdown to the Championship."

Mopar, Dodge//SRT and NHRA have teamed up for a multi-year full integrated media package which will include NHRA on Fox commercials and integration as well as the specialty race, the Dodge HEMI® Challenge at the Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals. Mopar and Dodge//SRT will also have interactive midway displays at select events throughout the season for fans to enjoy while attending NHRA races.

Along with sponsoring events on the NHRA tour, Mopar and Dodge//SRT are heavily involved with some of the stars of the NHRA, including 2020 Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan and Top Fuel star Leah Pruett.

Tickets are on sale now and ticket information for each event can be found at NHRA.com/tickets.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)