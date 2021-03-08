NHRA FallNationals tickets now available

Tickets for the 36th annual NHRA FallNationals, Oct. 6-10 at Texas Motorplex, are now on sale to the general public. The fourth of six Countdown to the Championship playoff events, the FallNationals, is where title hopes are on the line and championship aspirations become a reality.

“Last year, we overcame a lot of hurdles to get to the FallNationals. That race was one of the biggest outdoor events in the state, and I could not be prouder of how our whole team pulled together with the NHRA,” said Texas Motorplex General Manager Andy Carter. “We saw an incredible renewal rate, and we are excited to start making tickets available to the general public. Once again we will have the top NHRA competitors in almost every premier class, plus our Friday Night Live show and many more extra family-friendly add-on elements. Coming to the FallNationals will be more than a playoff race, it will be a full-blown entertainment experience for everyone.”

The NHRA FallNationals will feature the four top-tier categories competing in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series highlighted by Top Fuel and Funny Car stars like John Force, Brittany Force, three-time Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd, Shawn Langdon, Alexis DeJoria, and 2020 NHRA Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley. Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle competitors like Erica Enders, Alex Laughlin, Greg Anderson, Matt and Angie Smith, Scotty Pollacheck, and Angelle Sampey will also be battling for the Camping World Drag Racing Series world championships. Pro Mods, Factory Stock, and a host of NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Sportsman categories will also be on the property.

Additionally, the NHRA FallNationals will feature the return of the “Friday Night Live,” which will include Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying under the lights as well as specialty exhibition races and the popular Friday Night Live After Party on the starting line with Laney Newman.

Fans can order tickets at texasmotorplex.com or call 800-MOTORPLEX.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)