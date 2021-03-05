Telford finalizes 2021 schedule to include summer of racing at Slinger Speedway

Middleton, Idaho’s Zach Telford will take his show on the road in 2021 as the 16-year-old driver has announced a nearly 30-race schedule across six different states. Notably the multi-time Modified and Super Late Model winner will compete in seven events at Slinger Super Speedway in Wisconsin for Pathfinder Chassis, including the Slinger Nationals on July 6. He will also race four times in the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour for Garcia Racing in Northern California.

A second trip to Havasu 95 Speedway in Arizona for Pro Late Model action opens things up for Telford this Saturday with a 100-lap event for the Sigma Performance-sponsored series.

Telford will look to add to his two career ARCA Menards Series West top-tens with races at the Las Vegas Bullring in September and All American Speedway in October on the schedule. He will compete nearly a dozen times in his home state of Idaho with events in Modifieds and Super Late Models at Meridian Speedway and Magic Valley. He will join car owner Travis Sharpe for Pro Late Model races at Evergreen Speedway in Washington in April and Hermiston Speedway in Oregon in October to book end his busy season.

The 2021 season will be available through many different forms of media with all four SRL Southwest Tour races broadcast live to SPEARS Racing TV while Speed Cast TV will handle coverage from Magic Valley and Meridian. TrackPass carries live coverage of the ARCA Menards Series West while tape-delay coverage is available on NBCSN. Television and pay per view coverage for the Slinger Nationals has not been announced at this time.

These opportunities would not be possible without support from Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear

2021 Zach Telford Schedule

3/6 Havasu AZ PLM

4/10 Evergreen WA PLM

4/25 Magic Valley ID SLM

5/1 Stockton CA SRL

5/8 Magic Valley ID SLM

5/16 Slinger WI SLM

5/22 All American CA SRL

5/31 Meridian ID SLM

6/5 Magic Valley ID Mod

6/13 Slinger WI SLM

6/20 Magic Valley ID SLM

6/27 Slinger WI SLM

7/6 Slinger WI SLM

7/10 Magic Valley ID SLM

7/17 Magic Valley ID Mod

7/25 Slinger WI SLM

8/8 Slinger WI SLM

8/15 Stockton CA SRL

8/28 Meridian ID SLM

9/5 Slinger WI SLM

9/12 Magic Valley ID SLM

9/18 All American CA SRL

9/23 Las Vegas NV ARCA

10/2 Meridian ID PLM

10/2 Meridian ID Mod

10/9 All American CA ARCA

10/23 Hermiston OR PLM

Zach Telford PR