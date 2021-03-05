"Journey of the Fan" Experience Takes Guests through Safety Protocols Ahead of Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube Race Weekend

Before gates open to race fans for this weekend’s Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, officials welcomed a select group of fans to experience the new safety protocols that will be in place in response to the ongoing pandemic.



Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell lead the “Journey of the Fan” event, which underscored efforts in place including the mandatory use of face coverings, health screenings, social distancing, frequent hand sanitization and protocols ranging from digital tickets to cashless purchases.



“We’re incredibly excited to allow race fans back to our tripleheader NASCAR race weekend and want to make sure we’re doing so as safely as possible,” Powell said. “We believe the plans we have put in place address all health and safety guidelines, and we look forward to fans coming out to the speedway to enjoy a fun weekend of NASCAR racing with friends and family.”



During the media walk-through, fans were taken through a simulated race-day check-in and souvenir purchase before being shown to their socially distanced seats. The Journey of the Fan also included a visit to a suite loge, which demonstrated Alsco’s Clean Shield disinfectant service, which is a proven way to effectively reduce the spread of viruses.



“We are very excited to be back at the speedway for all three races this weekend,” said Las Vegas resident Jodi Collins, who took part in the Journey of the Fan. “We will miss being in the Neon Garage and the pits and things like that but at least we’re back. I feel safe and know they’re sanitizing, checking everyone’s temperatures and have social distancing plus we’re outside, so I know that NASCAR and the speedway are prepared.”



This weekend’s Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube race weekend which kicks off with the Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday as well as the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinty Series race on Saturday will be the largest fan-attended sporting events in Nevada since the pandemic began. All three events are sold out.



LVMS PR