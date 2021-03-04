Instacart to Sponsor NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 14

Phoenix Raceway today announced that Instacart will serve as the title sponsor for the track’s NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 14. The Instacart 500 will be the fifth Cup Series race in the 2021 season and a precursor to the series’ return to the Valley of the Sun for the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 5-7.

“We’re proud to partner with Instacart for the first time with the upcoming Instacart 500 NASCAR Cup Series weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Instacart has provided a very important service to our communities over the last year and we’re honored to partner with them as we kick off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series events at Phoenix Raceway.”

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America, offering same-day delivery and pickup of groceries and household essentials to consumers in as fast as two hours. Featuring partnerships with nearly 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, and delivering to consumers from 40,000 stores in more than 5,500 cities in the US and Canada, Instacart has become a lifeline for millions of customers, shoppers and partners across North America.

For more information about the Instacart 500 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Phoenix Raceway, please visit PhoenixRaceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR