All LVMS races sold out this weekend

Not a single ticket remains for this weekend’s Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In addition to the Feb. 25 announcement of the NASCAR Cup Series Sunday sellout, tickets also are sold out for Friday’s Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



Due to a limited-capacity requirement imposed by the Southern Nevada Health District, the speedway has reached its allowable threshold for all three days of NASCAR racing.



“We’re proud to announce a sellout of all three NASCAR races, but we’re disappointed we couldn’t host more great NASCAR fans throughout the weekend,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “It’ll be an incredible tripleheader race weekend, and we hope to host more fans in September at the South Point 400. Without knowing capacity limits for our fall tripleheader, fans should be sure to get their tickets now for the NASCAR playoff weekend. They’re already on sale.”



The speedway estimates 12,500 fans will be in attendance each day throughout the weekend. That number represents grandstand seating as well as suites and clubs.



Race fans can tune in to FS1 on Friday, March 5 at 6 p.m. PST for the Bucked up 200 and on Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. for the Alsco Uniforms 300. Sunday’s FOX coverage of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube begins at noon. To secure tickets and RV camping for the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff weekend, Sept. 24-26, visit www.lvms.com. For up-to-date race weekend information, click here to visit the speedway’s Virtual Fan Garage.



LVMS PR