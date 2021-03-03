Influential Additions to Music City GP's Advisory Board

Speedway News
Wednesday, Mar 03 16
Influential Additions to Music City GP&#039;s Advisory Board

The Music City Grand Prix announced today the addition of two members to its previously announced inaugural advisory board. Rick Dreiling, current Chairman of Lowe’s Corporation and former CEO and Chairman of Dollar General Corporation, and Kevin Crumbo, Nashville’s Finance Director, are joining a talented, diverse group of Nashville community leaders.

 

Advisory board members are lending their expertise in sports and entertainment, event production, community engagement, hospitality, customer service, finance, construction and development to support the success of Music City Grand Prix.

 

“We are so pleased that Rick and Kevin are joining our advisory board, bringing additional and impressive business and finance acumen to the group,” said Christian Parker, President of the Music City Grand Prix. “Kevin’s finance work in the private and public sectors as well as Rick’s passion for racing, business leadership, and community engagement as a former Chairman for Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital Board will help drive positive social and economic impact.” 

 

The inaugural Music City Grand Prix Advisory Board is comprised of the following leaders:

·       Kix Brooks, Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter and Entertainer

·       Heather Brown, PhD, Professor, MTSU School of Concrete and Construction Management 

·       Toby Compton, Deputy Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, Chairperson of the Nashville Sports Council

·       Chaz Corzine, Partner, The MWS Group

·       Kevin Crumbo, Finance Director, The City of Nashville

·       Yuri Cunza, President & CEO, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

·       Rick Dreiling, Chairman, Lowe’s Corporation

·       Rod Essig, Co-Head, CAA Nashville

·       Jenneen Kaufman, SVP & CFO, Tennessee Titans/Nissan Stadium

·       Monica Fawknotson, Executive Director, Nashville Sports Authority

·       Shan Foster, VP External Affairs, YWCA, Executive Director of Amend Together

·       Harrison Frist, President of Market Operations, NaviHealth 

·       Rose Grindstaff, President, G&M Consulting 

·       Don Hardin, President & CEO, Hardin Group Construction

·       David Kells, EVP, Entertainment and Venues, Nashville Predators/Bridgestone Arena

·       Ken Levitan, Co-President, Vector Management

·       John Oates, Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter, Racing Enthusiast 

 

Three-day festival tricket packages are now on sale starting as low as $119. For more information on packages, pricing, and other additonal offerings (including hotel packages and parking options) please visit www.musiccitygp.com.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Tickets for 51st Annual DAYTONA Supercross on March 6 Reaches Socially-Distanced Limited Capacity
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top