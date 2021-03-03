Tickets for 51st Annual DAYTONA Supercross on March 6 Reaches Socially-Distanced Limited Capacity

Daytona International Speedway announced today that socially-distanced grandstand seating and hospitality packages for the 51st annual DAYTONA Supercross, scheduled for this Saturday night, March 6, have reached limited capacity.

To ensure the safest environment possible for guests, Daytona International Speedway is implementing enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures including screening guests before entering the facility, requiring face coverings to be worn and six feet social distancing maintained throughout their visit.

“The DAYTONA Supercross is an iconic event and we’re excited to celebrate with the many fans here at the World Center of Racing,” said Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway. “We take great responsibility to ensure our guest’s safety during their visit while providing an outstanding event experience.”

The DAYTONA Supercross, the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971, will feature the best Supercross riders in the world battling for a coveted win in this special Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship event. Fans can tune-in on Saturday, March 6 beginning at 7 p.m. on NBCSN as Eli Tomac races towards a possible fifth DAYTONA Supercross victory and current series points’ leader Ken Roczen seeks his first Daytona win.

Daytona Beach celebrates its 80th annual Bike Week beginning March 5. Fans and visitors can enjoy the Bike Week Motorcycle Marketplace at Daytona International Speedway available March 5 through March 13. The area’s largest motorcycle marketplace will feature the nation’s top motorcycle parts and apparel vendors. This will be the only Bike Week location in the Daytona Beach area offering free manufacturer demo rides. Participating manufacturers include BMW, Kawasaki, Indian, Polaris, Vanderhall and Yamaha, Guests can also enjoy Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley featuring free live music and the latest Harley-Davidson rides and gear.

Tickets are still available for America’s most historic motorcycle race, the 79th DAYTONA 200, on Saturday, March 13 and start at $30 with kids 12 and under free. To purchase tickets, please visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

For information on other Daytona International Speedway Bike Week events, please visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway and see the latest speedway news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.