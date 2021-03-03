Bold Rock Signs Multi-Track Sponsorship With Speedway Motorsports

Bold Rock, the No. 2 hard cider brand in the United States, has partnered with Speedway Motorsports to take race day experiences at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway to a bold new level of excitement with the refreshing, delicious flavors of new Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade.

Bold Rock launched the lineup of Hard Teas and Lemonades in late 2020 to continue on its path of building Bold Rock into a multi-segment, total alcohol beverage brand. Bold Rock is capitalizing on high growth segments from cider, hard seltzer, canned cocktails and now, hard tea and lemonade.

As the “Official Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade” of Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS), Bold Rock will bring the familiar flavors of tea and lemonade with a bold kick to the world of motorsports, offering new choices to fans on race day. The “Bold Rock Bold Race Day Experience” will enhance the following race weekends:

As part of the “Bold Rock Bold Race Day Experience,” race fans will have an opportunity to win future race tickets, prizes and sample a variety of Bold Rock products across a wide spectrum of craft beverage. Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade also will be featured on the Performance Racing Network’s national radio broadcasts with the “Bold Move of the Race” as selected by PRN’s racing radio analysts. Additionally, Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade will be awarding shoppers with VIP race experiences through a consumer sweepstakes at select grocery and convenience stores in the local race markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bold Rock into our family of partners at Speedway Motorsports and are ready to introduce millions of race fans to their Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade products through our speedways and PRN,” said Kevin Camper, Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer. “This dynamic partnership is unique as it spans across our national radio network platform as well as our three Speedway Motorsports venues in the Southeast. Bold Rock will have a wide sports marketing platform to conduct its marketing activation in Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.”

“Bold Rock was founded on a dream of bringing people together to create special memories and meaningful experiences while enjoying our products, and what better places to make great memories amongst passionate race fans than during race weeks at Bristol, Charlotte and Atlanta?,” said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing Officer of Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Bold Rock’s parent company. “Through this partnership with Speedway Motorsports, we will not only activate around race day but also connect with passionate and loyal race fans all season long. Racing is a bold sensory experience – the spine-tingling rumble of the engines, the sight of cars whipping around the track and the fun loving, thrill-seeking, and passionate fans captivated by this sport. Those fans are the perfect match for Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade with their bold flavor varieties and refreshing taste. These brands will satisfy on race days at the track or while watching at home on TV.”

Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade are now available in 24 states including a strong presence in the Southeast footprint of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee as well as the remainder of the East Coast and portions of the Midwest - Florida, Maryland, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Washington DC, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Houston, Texas.

Speedway Motorsports PR