Strong contingent of NASCAR Cup Series stars entered into the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals

A strong contingent of the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series who will compete in the historic Food City Dirt Race on March 28, have entered the upcoming Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, March 15-20, to get a sneak preview of the layout of the BMS dirt track.



Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano are among the drivers to date who have entered the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals in one of the eight classes of competition. Several more NASCAR drivers are expected to enter the race in the coming weeks.



Larson, an accomplished dirt racer who has tons of experience racing sprint cars and super late models, is registered in the marquee Super Late Model division, as is 2019 Cup Series champ Busch. Logano will compete in the Open Modified class and be joined by three-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Matt Crafton, who has also entered the Dirt Nationals in the Open Modified category.



Headlined by the powerful dirt Super Late Models, the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, March 15-20, will provide fans with a first look at the BMS dirt track, which will feature 19-degree banking in the corners and a 50-foot wide racing surface. More than 20,000 cubic yards of dirt were hauled in to create the temporary dirt track surface.



“The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals is shaping up to be an epic event, one of the largest dirt racing events to ever be contested and now that some of the top NASCAR drivers are joining the action, the overall fun-meter just ramped up significantly,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “Having the opportunity to showcase some amazing dirt track racing during our 60th anniversary really is very special, given the overall roots of racing and the history that dirt has here at The Last Great Colosseum.”



The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will be promoted and produced by X.CELERATED of Silver Bay, Minn., an innovative company that specializes in streaming live motorsports events. The company recently worked with BMS sister track Las Vegas Motor Speedway on its Duel in the Desert event. The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will be streamed on raceXR.com and the raceXR apps under the monthly subscription option. For information on tickets and camping, please click here . For participant information, please visit www.bristoldirt.com .



Founded in 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021 and will reflect on the great moments that have made the multi-use sports and entertainment destination one of the very best for creating wow moments and cherished memories for fans. Home to epic NASCAR races and other major motorsports events, as well as NFL and college football games, a wide variety of music concerts and other captivating events, Bristol Motor Speedway has shined in the spotlight on many occasions throughout the past six decades.



For Bristol Motor Speedway ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

BMS PR