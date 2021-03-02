Martinsville Speedway & Dead On Tools Strike Partnership on Entitlement of Penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race, Dead On Tools 250

Martinsville Speedway and Dead On Tools strike an agreement on the entitlement for the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Oct. 30. Dead On Tools is now the Official Hand Tool & Tool Belt of Martinsville Speedway. The official name of the Xfinity Series Playoff race will be the Dead On Tools 250.

“Martinsville Speedway is one of the toughest tracks in NASCAR, so it is fitting to partner with a brand known for making a strong, innovative product in Dead On Tools,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “We look forward to action of the Dead On Tools 250 as part of another historic race at Martinsville Speedway.”

Martinsville will host the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series Playoffs for the second consecutive season on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Dead On Tools 250 will be a short track battle to set the field for the Xfinity Series Championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

“We are proud to partner with one of the toughest, historic tracks in NASCAR for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway,” said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager, Dead On Tools. “In the Dead On Tools 250, we know the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff competitors will do some of their best driving to lock in their spot in the championship field. We are proud to have Dead On Tools be a part of the NASCAR Playoffs!”

Dead On Tools was born on the jobsite. Fate struck when the original engineer created one of the lightest, most powerful hammers on the market. Instantly, the tool became an industry favorite on job sites throughout the country, and Dead On Tools became a household name. Soon after, additional hand tools started development like the Exhumer nail puller series and the ever-popular Annihilator wrecking bars.

Today, Dead On Tools still carries its namesake hand tools, but has focused intently on mastering professional tool belts and storage gear. Dead On Tools has taken the time to carefully craft the industry’s leading work and storage gear, while listening to the end user’s needs. Dead On Tools prides itself with producing products that aim to help each individual Live Life Out Loud.

To learn more about Dead On Tools and its best-in-class products, visit deadontools.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR