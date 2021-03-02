Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Releases Tickets For Big Events

Tickets are now available for the 37th Running of the All American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The 2021 running of the famed All American 400 Race Weekend is to take place on Friday, October 29th through Sunday, October 31st. Tickets are also now on sale for the ARCA Menards Series East Music City 200 set for Saturday, May 8th.

This Saturday event in May will also feature the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 tri-sanctioned race by the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Southern Super Series and CARS Super Late Model Tour. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Pro Late Models will also be in action with a 100 lap feature. It only costs $25 to be a part of four hundred laps of feature racing with the best cars, drivers, and sanctioning bodies short track racing in North American has to offer.

Get your tickets today at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing or by calling the Speedway Box Office at 615-254-1986. Music City 200 adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Senior citizens and military personnel can get advance tickets for $22 and child tickets are just $10.

The marquee event at America’s Favorite Short Track is the All American 400. On Sunday, October 31st the green flag will wave on the crown jewel Super Late Model race for the 37th time. Past winners of the race include short track aces, Bubba Pollard and Mason Mingus, along with NASCAR stars Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek, Daniel Hemric, and Chris Gabehart. Last year former Nashville late model track champion, Casey Roderick went to victory lane.

In addition to Super Late Models and Pro Late Models on Sunday afternoon, the All American 400 Race Weekend features the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stock Series and Vores Compact Touring Series on Saturday night. Action begins on the quarter-mile on Friday evening with track championships for the Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Front Runners, Legends and Bandoleros.

Adult tickets are just $15 for Friday night’s show, $20 for Saturday’s event and $25 for Sunday’s All American 400. Three-Day grandstand adult passes are just $50. Senior, Military and Child discounts are available.

For more information about Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway visit, nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Nashville Fairgounds PR