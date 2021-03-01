Pocono Raceway Statement on Governor Wolf's Updated Outdoor Sport Venue Capacity

"Governor Tom Wolf has announced Pennsylvania outdoor sporting venues can welcome fans back at 20 percent capacity starting today. We join in our fans' excitement surrounding today's news. Pocono Raceway also anticipates, should the data continue to show signs of improvement, the number of guests allowed to attend the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader races will increase. The health and safety of our fans, and all involved in our event, will be a top priority. We will work with the Wolf administration, health officials and NASCAR to ensure necessary guidance and protocols are met for our June 25-27 race weekend."

Pocono Raceway PR