Students from SLAM Miami Charter School, Created by Pitbull, to Perform National Anthem for Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

“SLAM Voices,” a chorus ensemble Students from SLAM Miami Charter School in the Little Havana section of Miami and created by Miami native Pitbull, will virtually perform the National Anthem prior to Saturday’s Contender Boats 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The rendition of National Anthem by “SLAM Voices” will be played on the large video boards at the 1.5-mile track and can also be heard LIVE on the radio broadcast of the race – Motor Racing Network (MRN) & Sirius XM Channel 90. While the Contender Boats 250 is set for a 4:30 p.m. ET start, the National Anthem performance is set for just at 4:24 pm ET. For tickets, fans can visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call 866-409-RACE (7223). The race can also be seen on FS1.

Armando Christian Perez – better known in the entertainment world as Pitbull – has made a name for himself globally through his musical talents. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist has made it a priority to give back to his hometown in numerous ways.

His philanthropy is highlighted by the school he started in 2013. Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) is a public, tuition-free charter for middle and high school students. This year, the school commenced a curriculum designed for students who want to follow in Pitbull’s footsteps, and pursue a career in music.

““Mr. 305” is not just a Miami native, but someone who has remembered his roots and continually gives back to the community,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Providing our local youth opportunities such as this is imperative as they progress in their academic careers, and this performance affords them this special chance. We are excited and honored to have them be an integral part of our NASCAR race weekend.”

Pitbull comes to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend as a part owner of Trackhouse Racing, a first-year team in the NASCAR Cup Series and whose No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is driven by Daniel Suárez , a product of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program. Suárez will compete in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, which gets a 3:30 p.m. start (FOX/ MRN-Sirius NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

In addition to SLAM Voices performing the National Anthem Saturday, other Honorary Officials for the weekend include:

Contender Boats 250, Saturday, Feb. 27

Grand Marshal: Owner & President of Contender Boats, Joe Neber

Honorary Starter: Owner Contender Boats, Diana Neber

National Anthem: SLAM Voices, SLAM Miami Charter School

Invocation: Granada Church, Coral Gables, FL, Pastor David McCloud

Dixie Vodka 400, Sunday, Feb. 28

Grand Marshal: Miami Dolphins’ Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Honorary Starter: FOX Analyst Jonathan Vilma

National Anthem: Actress/Singer Sara Stiles

Invocation: Coral Ridge Presbyterian, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Pastor Rob Pacienza



Grandstand tickets are still available for the Contender Boats 250 on Saturday with many great seating options, including the “Family 4-Pack.” This special $80 offer includes 2 adult tickets, 2 kids tickets (12 and younger), and 2 Racing Electronics scanner rentals to get the inside track of all the action on the track. A number of premium seating options are also available for Saturday’s race. Individual adult tickets start at just $30 with kids 12 and under free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host a limited number of fans for both events. Fans seeking ticket options, as well as learning all safety protocol guidelines for the weekend, can visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call 866-409-RACE (7223).

Fans can keep up with up-to-date happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR