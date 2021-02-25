Tony Sizemore joins World Wide Technology Raceway as Vice President of Marketing and Communications

World Wide Technology Raceway announced today that motorsports industry veteran Tony Sizemore has joined the St. Louis area venue in the newly-created role of Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Sizemore comes to WWTR after serving as Senior Director of Consumer Marketing at Darlington Raceway since 2014 and as Sports Marketing/Brand Manager at Anheuser-Busch from 2001 to 2013.

“Tony has a record of success in planning, developing and executing industry-leading strategies and programs,” said Chris Blair, World Wide Technology Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager. “As we continue to grow and evolve, Tony’s expertise will be instrumental as we develop brand initiatives and strengthen our St. Louis area community relations. He is well respected not only in the motorsports community, but also has strong ties to our region that will be critical in the improvement of existing events and the development of future events.”

“I’m honored to join the talented team at WWT Raceway,” said Sizemore. “This really is a dream come true for me. I’ve been so impressed with the foundation they have put in place here under the leadership of owner Curtis Francois and Chris Blair. Their passion to provide the highest quality of racing for the fans, industry and competitors is evident in every decision they make to ensure WWTR is the home of the most authentic race experience for everyone.”

Sizemore will move back to the St. Louis area and begin his new role on March 22. He will report directly to Chris Blair.

In addition to Sizemore, Blair also announced the hiring of two additional new members of the WWTR team. Elizabeth Flora and Kelly Predmore will begin their respective duties on March 1.

Flora, formerly an Events Coordinator for Sonoma Raceway, has been named Track Rental Operations and Ticket Services Manager. In her role, Elizabeth will be responsible for the coordination and production of road course activities while also assisting with ticketing and credentials for all events.

Predmore is a respected food and beverage specialist with motorsports industry experience and has been named Director of Food Service for Speedway Concessions and Catering. Predmore previously served as the concessions and catering supervisor for Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

“Our goal has been to build a roster focused on delivering the best race day experience for our fans, participants, sponsors and stakeholders that support WWTR events,” continued Blair. “I take great pride in announcing these key additions and believe Tony, Elizabeth and Kelly will make an immediate positive impact on the quality of entertainment at our venue.”

