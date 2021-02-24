A statement from Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on increased limits for sports and entertainment venues in the Commonwealth.

“Thanks to Governor Ralph Northam and his administration for their diligent work and collaboration to share a pathway for Richmond Raceway to welcome fans back for our upcoming spring NASCAR weekend on April 17-18. For the first time in 18 months, we look forward to the opportunity to welcome fans back to hear their voice with the roar of the engines at America’s Premier Short Track as we celebrate our 75th Anniversary season.

We know our responsibility as venue operators has never been more important, so we will work hard to provide a safe race experience for every fan who enters our facility. We will also continue to support our community as a mass vaccination site as we make progress towards a post-pandemic life in the greater Richmond region and across the globe.”

Richmond Raceway PR