A statement from Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on increased limits for sports and entertainment venues in the Commonwealth.

“As we prepare for our upcoming spring NASCAR weekend on April 8-10, we are encouraged by today’s announcement on the increase in limited fan capacity for entertainment venues across the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are grateful for Governor Ralph Northam and his administration’s leadership as we follow the state’s pathway to welcome limited fans back to Martinsville Speedway.

We understand the importance of our role as venue operators, so we are working diligently to provide a safe race experience as we welcome back fans to our facility. We look forward to continuing to support our community as a mass vaccination site as we take another step forward in getting Henry County back to regular life in the future.”

Martinsville Speedway PR