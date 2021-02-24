NASCAR adds Saturday qualifying and Friday practice to Food City Dirt Race

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races will be conducted on Saturday for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series and a Bush’s Beans Practice Day has been added for Friday following NASCAR’s release of its official weekend schedule for the upcoming Food City Dirt Race weekend, March 26-28.



On Saturday, March 27, both series will hit the dirt during Bush’s Beans Qualifying. Four 15-lap heat races in both the NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series will be conducted to determine the starting lineups for each main race. Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races for the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series will be held at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. The four Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held at 4:30, 4:45, 5 and 5:15 p.m. The Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races on Saturday will precede the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, which will take the green flag at 8 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).



Bush’s Beans Practice Day will take place Friday, March 26, and will feature two scheduled practice sessions for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series. As part of Bush’s Beans Practice Day, the hour-long Cup Series practices will be held at 4:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Two hour-long practices also will be held for the Camping World Truck Series, at 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. A limited number of socially-distanced grandstand seats along the BMS front-stretch will be allotted for spectators to purchase for Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day at $15 each.



Saturday’s Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races in the Cup Series will set the field for Sunday’s historic Food City Dirt Race, which takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio). The Food City Dirt Race is the first dirt race for the Cup Series in the sport’s modern era. The last time the Cup Series raced on a dirt surface was in Sept. 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, won by Richard Petty.



Bush Brothers & Company, an East Tennessee based business, has been a BMS partner since 2015 and recently extended its multi-year agreement.



“We are thrilled to have Bush’s Beans as the entitlement sponsor for these important events that will set the racing lineups for the Food City Dirt Race and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “Bush’s Beans Practice Day on Friday will allow the drivers in both the Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series to sling some dirt and break in their machines on the dirt-covered high banks. On Saturday, fans will be treated to some intense 15-lap heat races in both series during Bush’s Beans Qualifying, which will set the starting grids for the Food City Dirt Race and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. We will make a limited number of grandstand seats along the front-stretch available for Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day, and remember there’s still a few tickets left for Saturday, but they’re going fast.”



Drew Everett, chairman of the board for Bush Brothers & Company added, "Bush’s Beans is excited to be a part of NASCAR’s dirt-track racing history while deepening its relationships with motorsports fans and the local community. Bristol is one of the greatest venues in sports and entertainment and the Food City Dirt Race weekend will be a memorable event for years to come.”



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Founded in 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021 and will reflect on the great moments that have made the multi-use sports and entertainment destination one of the very best for creating wow moments and cherished memories for fans. Home to epic NASCAR races and other major motorsports events, as well as NFL and college football games, a wide variety of music concerts and other captivating events, Bristol Motor Speedway has shined in the spotlight on many occasions throughout the past six decades. The latest venture to host a return to NASCAR’s roots of dirt racing will certainly add to that legacy.



For ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR