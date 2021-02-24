South Boston Speedway to open 2021 season on March 20

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday a slow rollback of the commonwealth’s coronavirus restrictions, opening the door for South Boston Speedway to open its 2021 racing season on Saturday afternoon, March 20.

Beginning Monday, March 1 capacities at Virginia’s outdoor sports venues will increase to a level that will allow “America’s Hometown Track” to open its 2021 racing season on schedule and hold its annual pre-season Open Practice a week earlier.

“We are very pleased with Governor Northam’s decision to ease the coronavirus restrictions,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“It is exciting to know that we can open our season as scheduled and can welcome back the competitors and fans to South Boston Speedway. We have missed seeing everyone and have missed being able to hold events. We are looking forward to a great season.”

Due to the limited capacities specified in Governor Northam’s announcement, the number of tickets to South Boston Speedway’s March 20 season-opening race will be limited. Ticket information will be announced by speedway officials in the near future.

South Boston Speedway will hold its annual Open Practice Day on Saturday, March 13. The open practice event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Updates will be posted on the new South Boston Speedway website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and on the speedway’s social media channels. Fans can also subscribe for e-mail updates on the speedway’s website.

SBS PR