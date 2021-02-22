Ad Nerds Media named official digital marketing agency of South Boston Speedway

Ad Nerds Media, a Sarasota, FL-based media and performance marketing agency with offices in South Boston, VA will serve as the Official Digital Marketing Agency of South Boston Speedway beginning with the 2021 season.

As the Official Digital Marketing Agency of South Boston Speedway Ad Nerds Media will handle all of the speedway’s digital marketing needs.

"We are pleased to announce that the historic South Boston Speedway has teamed up with Ad Nerds Media for the 2021 racing season,” Ad Nerds Media Owner and Founder Brian Rowland-Loftis and Director of Sales Tim VanAernem said in a joint statement.

“Ad Nerds Media will be providing all of the digital marketing and advertising for what is considered by many to be one of the best short tracks in the NASCAR Weekly Series. We are beyond excited about working with Chase and Carly Brashears as well as Cathy Rice as they bring new and exciting ideas to the speedway that will undoubtedly provide a memorable and more interactive experience to the drivers and all of the speedway’s loyal fans. South Boston Speedway opened in 1957 and has been home week-in and week-out to so many amazing drivers over the years. As fans ourselves, we are humbled and excited to be working with and being a part of South Boston Speedway and its rich history."

South Boston Speedway Assistant General Manager Chase Brashears points out that the speedway’s partnership with Ad Nerds Media will help take the speedway’s digital marketing efforts to a new higher level.

“We’re very excited to bring Ad Nerds Media into the South Boston Speedway family,” Brashears said.

“Ad Nerds Media is a national brand with small business thinking, and they are going to help propel our digital marketing efforts in a big way.”

South Boston Speedway Marketing Manager Carly Brashears noted digital marketing is a vital part of today’s marketing efforts.

“When we first sat down with Ad Nerds Media, they saw exactly what we needed and custom-tailored an approach for us,” explained Carly Brashears.

“They have been great to work with, and we look forward to taking our partnership to the next level.”

Rowland-Loftis founded Ad Nerds Media in 2008, and since that time has continuously built up his media properties. Ad Nerds Media’s mission is to create and implement digital strategies that increase customer and user acquisition and revenue.

Ad Nerds Media, located in the new SOVA Innovation Hub in downtown South Boston, VA., works with a wide array of large national businesses as well as small businesses.

Persons wishing to learn more about Ad Nerds Media should visit the company’s website at adnerdsmedia.com.

The latest information about South Boston Speedway and its events can be found on the speedway’s new website www.southbostonspeedway.com.

South Boston Speedway welcomes new partners. Information regarding partnership opportunities can be found on the speedway’s website or by calling “America’s Hometown Track” at 1-434-572-4947 or toll free 1-877-440-1540.

The speedway office is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

SBS PR