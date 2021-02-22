Racing Legend Joins INDYCAR's Newest Race

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver, joined the ownership group of the Music City Grand Prix today, becoming the most recent addition to an elite group of owners that includes GRAMMY Award-winning artist Justin Timberlake.

“I’ve been excited about the Music City Grand Prix since I first heard about it. It will be an incredible event combining great music and racing in one of my all-time favorite cities,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I’m excited to be part of the ownership group for this event and look forward to not only this year’s inaugural event, but to great racing in Nashville for years to come.”

“It’s hard to put into words how excited we are with the addition of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to our already incredible ownership team,” said Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews. “Over the past two decades the Motorsports Industry has had no greater ambassador. His influence goes well beyond motorsports and his passion for music, food and Nashville make him a perfect addition to the team,” Crews added.

Other Owners Include:

Teddy Phillips – CEO Phillips and Jordan, Inc.

Stanton Barrett – Movie Director, Stunt Coordinator, Race Car Driver

Scott Borchetta – President & CEO of the Big Machine Label Group

JR Hand – President/CEO Hand Family Companies

Darby Campbell – Owner and President of Safe Harbor Development

Justin Marks – NASCAR team owner and driver Justin Marks

Gil West – Former Delta Airlines Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Clayton – President & CEO of Clayton Homes

Brad Lager – Chairman & CEO Herzog Contracting Corporation

Drew Kitchen – Attorney Maynard Cooper

Andy Moats – EVP/Music Sports & Entertainment at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Amish Purohit – Alpha Development

John Thompson – CEO MTA Distributors

Ace Harrington – COO MTA Distributors

The three-day international festival of speed and sound will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix one of the only events in motorsports to cross over a major body of water. In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class chef-curated food experiences, and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.

For more information on the Music City Grand Prix visit www.musiccitygp.com or follow along on using @MusicCityGP on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you are interested in securing your seats now before the general public, the Music City Grand Prix is offering two distinctive membership initiatives filled with fantastic annual benefits. For details, please visit www.musiccitygp.com/membership.