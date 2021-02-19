Perris Auto Speedway World of Outlaws race canceled

Covid is again playing havoc with racing on the West Coast. On Wednesday afternoon, the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series announced that it was canceling the entire early season western swing through California, Arizona, and Nevada. That included the March 20th date at Perris Auto Speedway that also featured the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and the PAS Senior Sprints. Later that day, long time promoter Don Kazarian announced the postponement of the March 6th LKQ Pick Your Part Night of Destruction and the March13th PASSCAR Stock Car Series/IMCA Modified race.

As of now, the remainder of the schedule remains intact and hopefully the postponed races can be made up later in the year. However, everything on the schedule is contingent on state and county regulations regarding crowds during the pandemic.

2021 EVENT SCHEDULE

April 3rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION II – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

April 10th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

April 24th "SOKOLA SHOOTOUT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS Senior Sprints

May 1st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

May 15th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

May 22nd "SALUTE TO INDY" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

June 5th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

June 12th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

June 19th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

June 26th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 4th FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

July 10th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 16th “SUMMER CAMPFEST” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

July 17th “SUMMER CAMPFEST” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

July 24th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 31st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

August 14th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

August 21st CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

August 28th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

September 4th “SUMMER CAMPFEST II” PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

September 5th “SUMMER CAMPFEST II” PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

September 11th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

September 18th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

September 25th "GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

October 16th PASSCAR SERIES – “FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT” - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

October 23rd AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

October 30th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIIII - Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

November 3rd 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION - Practice Night

November 4th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 5th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 6th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 13th PASSCAR “CHAMPION’S NIGHT” - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE COVID 19 AND OTHER FACTORS.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

