Karl Kustoms partners with X.Celerated and BMS as title sponsor of Bristol Dirt Nationals

Bristol Motor Speedway and promoter, X.CELERATED, of Silver Bay, Minn., announced today a new title sponsor, Karl Kustoms, for the Bristol Dirt Nationals, March 15 – 20.



Karl Kustoms, located in Des Moines, Iowa, specializes in Chevrolet Performance powertrain, parts, late model performance, hot rods, accessories and more. As a new entitlement partner on the inaugural race, the company will be featured in all future advertisements, promotions and activations.



The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will showcase more than 1,200 racers throughout eight racing classes and multiple sanctioning bodies coming together for a spectacular week of dirt racing at the half-mile, high-banked oval at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Carl Moyer, owner of Karl Kustoms and avid motorsports fan and entrepreneur, has successfully built an auto dealership while also enjoying adventures in the racing industry. Combining those passions led to the creation of Karl Kustoms, where they cater to all things high performance in their Des Moines shop. Employees at Karl Kustoms eat, sleep, and breathe performance, making them a perfect fit for the entitlement sponsorship of the Bristol Dirt Nationals.



“It is an honor to sponsor an event at Bristol Motor Speedway and support the grassroots racer,” Moyer said. “I'm a long-time racer myself and our commitment is supporting the local racer. You haven't seen anything until you see this event happen on dirt. This is, no doubt, the biggest race to happen on dirt, ever.”



The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals includes Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hornets, Sport Mods, 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models, Open Modifieds, and a $50,000-to-win Super Late Models mega feature to cap the week as the first stop of the Karl Chevrolet Double Down Triple Crown presented by Arizona Sport Shirts.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Carl and his company, Karl Kustoms, to Bristol Motor Speedway for what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated weeks of dirt racing,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “The Karl Kustoms Dirt Nationals will feature some of the top names in racing and fans won’t want to miss the exciting action.”



Tickets, Camping, and Suites are available for purchase at bristolmotorspeedway.com. Pit Passes and Entry is available at bristoldirt.com.



The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will be streamed on raceXR.com and the raceXR Apps, available on a number of devices, under the Monthly + Subscription.

BMS PR