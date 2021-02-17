Kenny Daniel takes aim at being a top contender in the Limited Sportsman division at South Boston Speedway in 2021

After a solid 2019 season in which he finished fifth in the Limited Sportsman Division standings at South Boston Speedway Kenny Daniel is looking to make more of an impact in 2021.

“I feel like we should be a top-five contender this year,” the Sutherlin, Virginia resident said following a December test session at “America’s Hometown Track.”

“I hope we can find ourselves in the winner’s circle at least one time.”

The 2021 season will mark Daniel’s second season competing in the Limited Sportsman Division at South Boston Speedway, and his third season overall competing in the division. He competed in South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Hornets Division in 2018 and finished fifth overall in the division point standings. He moved up to South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman Division ranks in 2019 and finished fifth overall on the strength of a trio of Top Five finishes and 16 Top 10 finishes.

With South Boston Speedway not holding races in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel competed at other speedways.

“Getting some seat time was the reason I went to other tracks,” Daniel explained.

“Hopefully it helped us.”

Daniel says there is an adjustment from racing the small four-cylinder cars featured in the Budweiser Hornets Division to racing the larger, heavier and more powerful Limited Sportsman Division cars.

“It’s a very big adjustment from racing the four-cylinders and moving up to the Limited Sportsman Division cars,” Daniel pointed out.

“You’ve got twice as much motor, a whole lot more tire, and lot more money to play with out there. There is a lot more to learn and a lot more adjustment in racing the Limited Sportsman car.”

Late last year South Boston Speedway officials made some changes to the track’s 2021 Limited Sportsman Division rules package designed to help teams cut costs and enhance the competition. One of the rule changes eliminates bump stopping and coil binding. Daniel used his December test session to begin the process of adjusting to the rule changes.

“They (South Boston Speedway officials) changed the rules and took the bump stops away, so we’ve got some figuring and planning to do,” Daniel remarked.

“I think everybody will have a lot of work to do this season.”

While Daniel is working to adjust his car to the new rules package, he says the rule changes could make the division more competitive.

“I think for the most part it will put everybody on an even playing field,” said Daniel.

“We had one car that wasn’t running bump stops last year (2019), Drew Dawson. I think he might have a little bit of an advantage. Everybody else should be a lot more even.”

Daniel is optimistic that 2021 will be a good season for him and his team.

“I hope we have a good year,” he remarked.

“There is a lot to learn in this class. Last year (2019) it took us three quarters of the season to get into the top five. I hope to run in the top five every race this season. That is my goal.”

SBS PR