O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA Set for NASCAR Cup Series Race on Iconic 3.61-Mile Road Course Weekend, Feb. 19-21

Daytona International Speedway announced today its three entitlement sponsors for NASCAR’s second visit to the DAYTONA Road Course, set for this weekend, Feb. 19-21.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 NASCAR Cup Series race is set for Sunday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. ET. The event on the 3.61-mile, 14-turn layout will consist of 70 laps. The weekend kicks off Friday, Feb. 19, with the BrakeBest Select 159 At DAYTONA presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts (44 laps) for the NASCAR Camping World Series (7:30 p.m. start) while Saturday’s SuperStart 188 At DAYTONA presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts (52 laps) gets the green flag at 5 p.m. ET.

“The professional parts people at O’Reilly Auto Parts are proud to serve as essential workers, providing expert support to both DIY and professional customers with their automotive repair and maintenance needs,” said Hugo Sanchez, Vice President of Marketing Advertising for O’Reilly Auto Parts. “We are excited to partner with Daytona International Speedway, and look forward to an action-packed weekend of road-course racing at this historic venue.”

It will mark the second time that NASCAR’s three top-tier Series have competed on the road course tri-oval. In August, NASCAR hit the twists and turns on the same course as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s premier race for sports cars. The winners included Chase Elliott (NASCAR Cup Series), Austin Cindric (NASCAR Xfinity) and Sheldon Creed. The trio also went on to win their respective championship at season’s end.

“We are thrilled to welcome O’Reilly Auto Parts and their brands to the anticipated DAYTONA Road Course weekend,” said Speedway President Chip Wile. “Last year’s historical, first NASCAR road course races were incredibly exciting and added to the legacy of the World Center of Racing. “It was also great to see our trio of winners go on and hoist Championship trophies at Phoenix. We’re excited to showcase road course racing – NASCAR style - to our fans yet again.”

Tickets for adults start at just $59 with kids starting at only $10. Kids 12 and under are FREE on Friday and Saturday in select sections.

All events will be conducted in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for guests, NASCAR competitors, employees and the local community. All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.

