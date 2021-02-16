Darlington Raceway Partners with North Shore Oceanfront Hotel for Naming Rights to Season Ticket Program, Darlington Stripe Club

Darlington Raceway and North Shore Oceanfront Hotel have partnered on a multi-year agreement on the naming rights to the track’s season ticket program, Darlington Stripe Club. The hotel will also be the Official Myrtle Beach Hotel Partner for the track Too Tough To Tame. The official name of the season ticket program will now be the Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel.

“The Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will provide special perks and discounts to our loyal fans with tickets to both NASCAR race weekends at the track Too Tough To Tame,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to the North Shore Oceanfront Hotel and Sands Resorts partnership we are able to share our gratitude and new experiences with our season ticketholders.”

As part of the partnership, North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will be part of the dedicated season ticket campaign with co-branding, messaging and digital assets for the Darlington Stripe Club. The hotel will also have grandstand signage and additional marketing rights for Darlington Raceway. North Shore Oceanfront Hotel will also benefit from the track’s local and corporate events, which will generate additional brand awareness throughout the season.

“North Shore Oceanfront Hotel is delighted to partner with Darlington Raceway as the preeminent professional sports facility in the state of South Carolina,” said Chris Crowl, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Sands Resorts. “One of the most memorable things we provide is a top-notch guest experience, so we are proud to partner with an organization like Darlington Raceway that also offers an unparalleled fan experience.”

Fans can become a member of the Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel as a season ticket holder by purchasing tickets to both NASCAR race weekends. Member benefits include 30% off tickets for NASCAR events at The Lady in Black, exclusive member gift, invitations to members-only events and special pricing for Racing Electronic scanner rentals. To learn more about the Darlington Stripe Club presented by North Shore Oceanfront Hotel, visit darlingtonraceway.com/ seasontickets.

Darlington Raceway PR