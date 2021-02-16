Ida Fields Leaves Lasting Legacy at MIS

As the excitement and anticipation builds for the reopening of Mobile International Speedway under the guidance of new Promoter Gina Schilds-Knowles, long time owner Ida Fields leaves behind a lasting legacy for racers and race fans that will be hard to be matched.

Fields and her late husband Lee made quite the pair, turning the half mile in Irvington into one of the most fabled short tracks in the country. Lee was the promoter and Ida made sure everything behind the scenes worked smoothly.

Prior to Lee's passing the track was leased to a new operator who eventually returned it to Ida Fields or as the bulk of the racing world refers to her Mrs. Ida.

With Lee gone, Mrs. Ida was faced with some tough decisions "I knew I wasn't a promoter, that was always Lee but what are you gonna do? Close? I just wasn't going to let that happen!," said Fields in a 2017 interview.

For years Fields has continued to press for the facility to remain a racetrack while the "smart" money would have been to simply sell and move on.

Fields put her heart on her sleeve and the track on her back. "I don't have any children and I think of each one of these drivers as one of my own. I've watched a lot of them grow up, go on and race at Daytona and Talladega but they are still my kids, I sweat every race with them and hope they come out OK."

Three of those "kids" cut their racing teeth at Mobile International Speedway while working towards the next levels in racing, Grant Enfinger, Cale Gale and Thomas "Moose" Praytor.

"The Fields have done so much for racing in Mobile and Ida has done so much to preserve our racing legacy there. Its great to see the track coming back to life again," said NASCAR Truck Series Veteran Grant Enfinger.

"She has given us a place to race for the past 20 years and carried on the legacy she and Lee started way before that," offered former Xfinity and Truck Series Regular Cale Gale. "Mobile has produced some giants in racing, Ellis Palasini, Armond Holley, Gene Tapia, my dad, Gerald Wilkerson, Jr. Neidecken even the Allisons raced at Mobile but there is no bigger name in Mobile racing than Fields."

The Former ARCA Series Ironman Thomas "Moose" Praytor lent this insight from growing up and racing at MIS. "Without Mrs. Ida none of us would have had the opportunity to race at Daytona or Talladega or travel all over the country. Away from racing I've just seen Mrs. Ida do so many things for so many people, no press release, no social media, she just took care of people."

As Fields moves towards retirement in Louisiana, let's not forget the legacy she leaves behind at Mobile International Speedway.

Mobile International Speedway is slated to reopen with the Southern Super Series on June 26th, 2021.

MIS PR