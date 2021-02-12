AutoFair Spring Event Canceled

Charlotte Motor Speedway, in partnership with the Hornet’s Nest Region of the Antique Auto Club of America, has announced that the spring AutoFair, scheduled for April 8-11, has been canceled amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have been encouraged by the current downward trends in the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus, current and anticipated restrictions still prohibit us from executing the caliber of show that our fans deserve in early April, so we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s spring AutoFair,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We know that car enthusiasts from across the country mark the AutoFair on their calendars each year, and we share their disappointment in this news, but we remain committed to bringing them the best possible show when the AutoFair returns this fall. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is the well-being of our fans, partners and team.”

The twice-annual AutoFair draws tens of thousands of car enthusiasts to America’s Home for Racing for a weekend dedicated to all things automotive. The event regularly features more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering a bevy of auto parts and memorabilia, and more than 50 car clubs showcasing a myriad of classics, customs, hot rods, muscle cars and more throughout the three-day show.

The fall edition of the AutoFair is scheduled for Sept. 9-11.

Guests who have previously reserved campsites for the spring AutoFair weekend will be contacted over the next two to three weeks regarding their reservations. Additional questions should be directed to [email protected] charlottemotorspeedway.com.

Questions from vendors and partners with space in the Manufacturer’s Midway can be directed to [email protected] charlottemotorspeedway.com.

CMS PR