Public-Private Partnership to Deliver ​​​​​​​Second Vaccination Dose to 16,000

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host its second mass vaccination clinic this weekend. This event is exclusively for the roughly 16,000 community members who received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine three weeks ago at the speedway. While the first dose gets the body’s immune system ready, the second dose is critical to providing full protection from the COVID-19 virus.

These and an earlier mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium are part of a unique public-private partnership which includes Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway which announced a bold plan of distributing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4, 2021. With support from the State of North Carolina and Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and local governments, these organizations are working together to administer vaccinations, provide logistics and operations support, and offer venues for an efficient and safe initiative.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:

• The mass vaccination clinics will run from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12 – Sunday, Feb.14, 2021.

• Only people who received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during last month’s mass vaccination at Charlotte Motor Speedway are eligible to take part.

• Appointments are required, and everyone eligible has been contacted to let them know their scheduled time.

• People taking part are encouraged not to arrive more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment to avoid creating long lines and wait times.

MEDIA NOTES:

• In order to comply with federal patient privacy regulations, there can be no media access to the infield where vaccinations are being administered.

• Recordings of vaccinations and any queue lines inside the speedway are not permitted.

• B-roll and interview footage with patients who have granted permission, as well as with subject matter experts, will be provided for media usage.

• Media may be on the speedway grounds outside the track at the main entrance, in the designated area for live shots, if desired.

• The partnership will host a media availability with leaders from the partnership via a Zoom call today at 2:30 p.m. Please RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for credentials.

QUICK FACTS:

• In January, Charlotte Motor Speedway became the first, major professional sports venue in North Carolina to open its gates for a mass vaccination event benefitting the public and becomes the first to provide the second dose and full inoculation.

• On Jan. 14, Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway announced a unique public-private partnership with a bold plan of distributing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4, 2021.

• This will be the third mass vaccination event orchestrated by the partners. Between the initial events at the speedway and Bank of America Stadium, 36,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided.

• Over the course of the three-day weekend period, Atrium Health will be administering roughly 16,000 second-dose vaccinations to people who are at least 65 years of age.

• While the first dose gets the body’s immune system ready, the second dose is critical to providing full protection from the COVID-19 virus.

• To support the mass vaccinations, Honeywell has integrated some of its most popular productivity and supply chain automation solutions, usually seen in warehouse and distribution center operations used by large ecommerce and retail companies, including solutions that help with data entry, traffic management, and handheld scanners and printers to assist with logistics.

• More information about Atrium Health’s vaccination plans for the public, including FAQs, can be found at AtriumHealth.org/ COVID19Vaccine.

CMS PR