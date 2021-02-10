Barstool Sports Fund selects Seekonk Speedway

Seekonk Speedway is pleased to announce the track has been selected to be part of The Barstool Fund. As part of the Fund, the track will receive a grant to assist with pre season opening costs as we get ready for 2021.

The Barstool Fund, launched by Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, in response to the nonprofit 30 Day Fund launched by a Virginia technology entrepreneur, is meant to give donations to help small businesses survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this writing, the fund has raised nearly $35-million, and supported over 200 business from restaurants, to hairstyle shops, entertainment and more. You can now add motorsports and entertainment facility Seekonk Speedway to the list.

“Seekonk Speedway could not be more thankful for everyone at the Barstool Fund selecting the track as part of their initiative to save small business,” Ed St. Germain, Director of Business Development, said. “We are looking forward to getting our fans back in the grandstands and getting our racing divisions back on the track this season. The assistance from The Barstool Fund will provide the track with necessary funds to make it all happen.”

Due to COVID-19, Seekonk Speedway only ran 10 events in 2020, all with no fans in the stands for Fast Friday divisions. There was no Saturday night action, no special events, no Thrill Shows and no community events the track is known to host. For 75 years, Seekonk Speedway has been a major part of the entertainment, tourism and work-force in Southern New England. There are families that have been attending events, working at the track and racing at speed for multiple generations.

Seekonk Speedway is a family-friendly venue, with value-based tickets, holding racing events from May to October each year. The Seekonk Speedway season is slated to take the green flag on Sunday, May 2, with the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Pro Stocks, Late Models, Sportsman and Sport Trucks. The season includes more than 40 events from weekly competition to three, mid-week, Wednesday night events with big money on the line, to Sunday Thrill Show specials.

“The Barstool Fund is a great idea that encompasses a lot of what local community and giving back is about,” Ed St. Germain continued. “We are looking forward to continuing to pay back our local community and the Barstool Fund for years to come. We enjoy working with local charities and businesses to see them continue to grow, and look forward to increasing our community-driven approach for many years.”

For more information on Seekonk Speedway, visit seekonkspeedway.com and follow the track on social media.

Seekonk Speedway PR