Pre-Sale for 2022 DAYTONA 500 Tickets Starts Today, Feb. 9

While this year’s version of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth kicks off today and will culminate with Sunday’s 63rd annual DAYTONA 500, fans now have the opportunity to make plans for the Great American Race for 2022.

Tickets for the 64th annual DAYTONA 500, set for its traditional Presidents Day Weekend next year on Feb. 20, are available through a pre-sale beginning today, Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile announced.

“We have fans from all 50 states and a host of other countries from all over the world who want to come to the DAYTONA 500,” said Wile. “Planning a trip to Daytona International Speedway for the DAYTONA 500 takes time and having an early on-sale date gives race fans the opportunity to make their plans sooner, and reserve their place in history.”

“Early Access” Pre-Sale Tickets for the 2022 DAYTONA 500 start at $99 and payment plans are available for new customers as well as renewals for returning guests. Race fans can purchase both on-site at Daytona International Speedway during DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP and visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com

Tickets, however, remain for action-packed racing this week all events excluding Sunday’s DAYTONA 500. Children 12 and under are FREE in the 100 level seating and $10 in all other reserved seating while tickets start at $49 for adults for Tuesday night’s Busch Clash, Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA, Friday’s Nextera Energy 250 and Saturday’s doubleheader featuring the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. ® 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series.

For information and a complete schedule of all racing events as part of 2021 Speedweeks, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

