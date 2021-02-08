Texas Motor Speedway continues Denton County COVID-19 vaccination mega-hub

Texas Motor Speedway will again serve as a Denton County COVID-19 vaccination mega-hub after more than 27,000 were vaccinated at the North Texas facility last week.

The upcoming three-day program begins Tues., Feb. 9, at 9:30 a.m. and continues Feb. 11 and 12 with more than 22,000 first and second doses available by appointment only, according to Denton County Public Health.

Last week a total of 27,070 doses were administered over three days via a 16-lane drive-through program where residents remained in their vehicles as they passed through a series of tents to receive Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from Denton County Public Health.

The week’s schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 9 – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12 – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic times above are estimated based on recent winter weather updates and could be subject to changes if inclement weather impedes driving conditions on area roadways.

The vaccinations are by appointment only through the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal at DentonCounty.gov/ COVID19vaccine. Individuals with appointments have already received or will receive emails and texts with QR codes for the upcoming clinics.

Message boards and directional signs will guide all registered recipients through the complex to the vaccination drive-through clinic located at 2401 Petty Place on Texas Motor Speedway property.

Volunteers also are needed for future clinics. Anyone interested should join the Medical Reserve Corps at https://www.dentoncounty.gov/ 758/Medical-Reserve-Corps . Each volunteer will receive a one-hour online training course and undergo a background check.

Directions for accessing Texas Motor Speedway include the following:

Plug “ 2401 Petty Place Fort Worth Texas ” into your smart phone maps app.

From Denton North

Take I-35W Southbound

Follow I-35W S to Dale Earnhardt Way.

Take exit 72 to merge onto Dale Earnhardt Way

Turn right onto Victory Cir

Turn left onto Petty Pl

From Dallas East TX-114 W

Follow TX-114 W and Right turn onto Lone Star Cir

Turn left onto Victory Cir

Turn right onto Petty Pl

Destination will be Straight on Petty Place

From Fort Worth South

Take I-35W N to SH114

Take exit 69 from I-35W N

Continue onto Interstate 35 West Service Rd

Use any lane to turn sharply left onto TX-114 W

Take TX-114 W and Right turn onto Lone Star Cir

Turn left onto Victory Cir

Turn right onto Petty Pl

Destination will be Straight on Petty Place

From the West TX-114 E

Follow TX-114 E

Take the exit toward Double Eagle Blvd

Turn left toward FM156 N

Turn right onto Doc Mitchell Rd/Petty Pl

Destination will be Straight on Petty Place

