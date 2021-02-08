New Smyrna Speedway Employee Dies Following Medical Episode After Altercation

A New Smyrna Speedway employee had a medical emergency following an altercation at the racetrack early Sunday and later died at an area hospital.

Volusia sheriff’s detectives are continuing a death investigation after 59-year-old Russell Crews was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.

Earlier, around 12:30 a.m., deputies had responded to New Smyrna Speedway (3939 S.R. 44, New Smyrna Beach) in reference to a large altercation between two race teams, involving a dozen or more people. Witnesses reported that Crews went in to disperse the crowd and also become involved in an altercation.

Afterward, with the crowd dispersed and parties separated, witnesses said Crews sat down and began having a medical episode. A witness started performing CPR on Crews before an EMS crew arrived, took over CPR and transported Crews to the hospital.

At this point in the active investigation, there is no evidence of a direct link between Crews’ death and any specific actions of anyone involved in the altercation. An autopsy was scheduled for today, and the investigation remains active. There were no other injuries reported.

VCSO PR