New Smyrna Speedway statement on the passing of Rusty Crews

Last night we lost our long time friend, Rusty Crews. While numerous sources have addressed the events and details concerning the event last night, we are still awaiting the final results of the investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

What we can say with certainty is that the sudden loss of Rusty Crews has been devastating to drivers, their crews, and fans of New Smyrna Speedway and others throughout the racing community.

Speedway owner Robert Hart reflected on the loss, “Rusty was a true friend, always looked out for others at the racetrack, and loved racing. I can’t describe how terrible this loss is.” Matching this sentiment, owner Jane Hart stated, “I can’t think of a time at New Smyrna Speedway without Crews.”

Manager Rusty Marcus stated “This is an incredibly difficult time and during our employee meeting numerous friends of Crews stated that his desire would be to continue with the program and keep racing. While this is a tough time, we are going to move forward and honor his memory as a racing family.”