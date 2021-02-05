51st Annual DAYTONA Supercross Tickets Now on Sale

Daytona International Speedway (DIS) today announced that tickets for the 51st annual DAYTONA Supercross, scheduled for Saturday night, March 6, are now on sale offering frontstretch seating.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the DAYTONA Supercross will be conducted in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures. All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.

The DAYTONA Supercross, the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971, will feature the best Supercross riders in the world battling for a coveted win in this special Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship event. Through the first five events of 2021, the 450SX class has seen four different winners, a testament to the depth of this year’s field. Among those who have stood atop the podium are 450SX veterans Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen and defending series and DAYTONA Supercross champion Eli Tomac.

Tomac, a four-time DAYTONA Supercross champion, will attempt to win three straight at the World Center of Racing, a feat that would tie The GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, with five victories in the DAYTONA Supercross, the most of all-time.

The course will sport obstacles never before seen at DAYTONA including the “over-under bridge” with riders racing across the bridge while other riders battle for position beneath them. With the start gate returning to pit road this year, riders will launch full throttle towards the fans on the Frontstretch to start the race before taking the action in the counter-clockwise direction.

“The DAYTONA Supercross is such an iconic event and we’re excited that fans can witness all of the racing action here at the World Center of Racing,” said Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway. “It is such an honor to have Ricky Carmichael design this course, the most demanding on the circuit, and it’s one that fans definitely don’t want to miss.”

Roczen, rider of the Team Honda HRC No. 94 who resides in Central Florida, swept Rounds 4 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Having a chance to make it three in-a-row Saturday night, Roczen is no stranger to the DAYTONA Supercross, having finished on the podium twice, both second places finishes, in 2014 and 2020.

Adam Cianciarulo, rider of the No. 9 Monster Energy Kawasaki, grew up minutes from Daytona International Speedway in Port Orange, Fla. The up-and-comer is closing in on the top four riders in the series standings earning one podium on the year already. Cianciarulo, who won the 250SX DAYTONA Supercross in 2017, looks to add to his podium count at his hometown track.

Due to scheduling changes, the 250SX West division will race at Daytona International Speedway for the first time. Included in the lineup will be new Monster Energy / Star Yamaha Racing teammates Jeremy Martin and Justin Cooper, who have both seen success at DIS when racing 250SX East.

Tickets for the 51st annual DAYTONA Supercross start at just $45. Kids 6-12 are $15 and ages 5 and under are free in select seating areas. Hospitality packages in the Rolex 24 Lounge are also on sale.

Also returning in 2021 will be the 12th annual Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross on Sunday, March 7 and Monday, March 8. Amateur supercross racers have an opportunity to test their skills on a slightly modified version of the same course used in the DAYTONA Supercross. Following the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross will be the Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) and ATV Supercross, both of which take place on Tuesday, March 9. For more information, visit https://racedaytona.com. For information on other Daytona International Speedway Bike Week events, please visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

All Daytona International Speedway event tickets, next week’s Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth (Feb. 9-14) events that will culminate with the 63rd DAYTONA 500, can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

For a schedule of on-track activities and event protocols, log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway and see the latest speedway news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

