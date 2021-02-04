Three-Time ‘500’ Winner Castroneves Headlines Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s Free Zoom Cast on Feb. 10

Three-time Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner and fan favorite Helio Castroneves will be the featured guest for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s next hourlong Zoom cast, set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The Zoom cast is free and open to the first 500 registrants. INDYCAR Vice President of Communications Dave Furst will host the program.

Registration is required but quickly and easily completed: Just click or copy the following web address into your browser and follow the prompts: http://bit.ly/HelioZoom-r .

The hour will consist of stories and conversation between Castroneves and Furst, but fans are encouraged to submit questions for the winner of the 2001, 2002 and 2009 Indianapolis 500s before the event. Be sure to put your name and hometown on the question and submit it to the IMS Museum’s Eric Powell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline for submissions is noon (ET) Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Castroneves is a 20-year starter at the “500,” all with Team Penske – but he will drive for a different team in 2021, having joined Meyer Shank Racing for the 105 th Running on Sunday, May 30 and five additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES events.

The Sao Paulo, Brazil native is one of the most accomplished and beloved drivers in open-wheel racing history, having gained racing immortality in his rookie year at IMS by winning the 2001 Indianapolis 500. He was the first driver since IMS Hall of Fame member Al Unser, in 1970-71, to win back-to-back “500s,” by scoring a second victory in 2002, and Castroneves won from the pole in 2009, leading the first seven and the final 59 laps to add his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy for a third time.

Castroneves nearly won the “500” for a historic fourth time on three occasions: 2003, 2014 and 2017, which would’ve tied him with legends A.J. Foyt, Unser and Rick Mears for the most Indianapolis 500 career wins. Castroneves lost to Penske teammate Gil de Ferran in 2003 by .299 of a second and was runner-up to Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2014 and Takuma Sato in 2017 by a combined total of just .2611 of a second.

Castroneves left Team Penske’s INDYCAR effort after the 2017 season for Penske’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team, winning the 2020 series championship with co-driver Ricky Taylor.

The duo, joined by 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi and Filipe Albuquerque, added another prestigious victory to their resumes by taking the overall victory at the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona with the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura Daytona Prototype just four days ago.