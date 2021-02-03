Mobile International Speedway to Reopen

Mobile International Speedway will reopen in 2021 under the leadership of Gina Schild-Knowles.



Schild-Knowles, a second generation racer, currently the Promoter/Manager of Houston Raceway Park, will take the reins from long time track owner Ida Fields with a plan of running a limited schedule in 2021 with a full racing slate in 2022.



"I still have a big piece of my heart in that track," Fields said. "I was very impressed with Gina when I first met her. She seems like a sweet, caring woman with a deep passion for racing and racers. I think she'll do good things at the track."



Schild-Knowles has signed a one-year lease agreement with an option to buy the facility and is already on site getting ready to reopen.



"Working with Miss Ida on this deal to operate the speedway has allowed us to draw on her years of experience," said Schild-Knowles. "Mobile has a rich history, and we plan to add to that history in the coming years. It is a beautiful facility with a lot of room for growth. We think with some hard work and solid promotion, racers and fans will come back to enjoy it again. I'm anxious to get things rolling and excited to be working with a team of people who genuinely love short track racing."



Schild-Knowles has already announced an open practice date with a racers town hall on March 27th and a the return of Super Late Model Racing to MIS on June 26 with the Southern Super Series.



Inside Alabama Racing will begin it s 23rd season on Wednesday February 10th at 6:00PM on WNSP 105.5 or on wnsp.com



Tommy Praytor



Tommy Praytor's racing resume includes: Hosting Inside Alabama Racing for 23 seasons, TV broadcaster, Crew Member/Spotter/PR Person in the Monster Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Series, Promoter of NASCAR, ARCA and local races and as a driver, car owner.



MIS PR