Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway SRX Ticket Sale Date Announced

One of the highlights of the 2021 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) schedule is the championship race for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), the brand-new series created by racing icons Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, with CBS Sports. The Series will visit some of the most recognized short-tracks across the country during its six-week schedule that begins June 12th in Connecticut, and concludes on July 17th in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets not only get fans access to the thrilling SRX Championship event but also the 9th Running of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Masters of the Pros 150; One of the most prestigious Pro Late Model races in the country. The Masters of the Pros 150 is expected to draw over 40 race cars as it did a year ago.

These two races, scheduled on the same day, makes the July 17th Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway ticket among the most desirable tickets in town. Due to city coronavirus protective measures, only a limited number of tickets will be made available in the month of February.

SRX / Masters of the Pros 150 tickets go on sale Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10:00am Central Time. General Admission tickets start at just $25 for the lower level section. Box Seat tickets (middle level section) are available for $35. Upper Level general admission tickets are available for $40. Kid Tickets (twelve years old and under) are just $15. Tickets can be purchased online at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing or by calling the Speedway Box Office, Monday through Friday, 9:00am until 4:00pm Central Time, at 615-254-1986.

Tickets for Friday, July 16th, a Nashville Local Racing program, also go on sale on Monday, February 15th at 10:00am. Friday night tickets are $15 for Adult General Admission, $12 for Senior Citizens and Military Personnel, and only $5 for Kids.

To learn more about Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway – America’s Favorite Short Track, visit nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing and follow @RaceFairgrounds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Nashville Fairgrounds PR