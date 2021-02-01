Texas Motor Speedway to be mega site for Denton County COVID-19 vaccination

Texas Motor Speedway has been chosen as the site where, beginning Feb. 2, medical personnel from Denton County Public Health, the Medical Reserve Corps and area fire departments will vaccinate an estimated 30,000 residents who have appointments through the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal.

Three clinics with 16 drive-through lanes will vaccinate 1,000 people per hour. Residents will remain in their vehicles for their safety and convenience as they pass through a series of tents to receive COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

The first clinic will begin Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. No walk-ins will be allowed. Message boards and directional signs will guide all registered recipients through the complex to the vaccination drive-through clinic located at 2401 Petty Place on Texas Motor Speedway property.

“This is the largest drive-through clinic we know of in the state and, possibly, the U.S.,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It is an ambitious undertaking but one the Denton County Commissioners Court feels good about with the help of more than 400 county staff, volunteers, fire and police personnel from our surrounding communities, CoServ and Texas Motor Speedway.”

Situated off Interstate 35W at Texas 114, Texas Motor Speedway was the logical choice for the massive clinic with its 131-acre parking footprint. Last summer Texas Motor Speedway hosted more than 30 graduation ceremonies for seniors across North Texas.

“Texas Motor Speedway is honored to be working again with Judge Eads and his staff to provide Denton County residents with a safe, efficient and convenient location for these vital COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “The goal for the incredible scale of these clinics is to get as many North Texans vaccinated as quickly as possible which, in turn, will eventually allow everyone to safely open back up as soon as possible.”

Additional clinics on Thursday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 5 will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Texas Motor Speedway. Only individuals with appointments and the proper identification will be allowed onsite.

“The ability to vaccinate 10,000 individuals in one day is a monumental task,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We are thankful for the support from Texas Motor Speedway, various cities generously providing additional staffing, and staff from multiple Denton County departments working in unison to provide mass vaccination to our community.”

Denton County residents in tiers 1A and 1B can sign up for a waitlist to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal at DentonCounty.gov/ COVID19vaccine. As of Jan. 31, 2021, a total of 160,233 residents were on the waitlist.

Volunteers also are needed for future clinics. Anyone interested should join the Medical Reserve Corps at https://www.dentoncounty.gov/ 758/Medical-Reserve-Corps . Each volunteer will receive a one-hour online training course and undergo a background check.

Directions for accessing Texas Motor Speedway include the following:

Plug “2401 Petty Place Fort Worth Texas” into your smart phone maps app.

From Denton North

Take I-35W Southbound

Follow I-35W S to Dale Earnhardt Way.

Take exit 72 to merge onto Dale Earnhardt Way

Turn right onto Victory Cir

Turn left onto Petty Pl

From Dallas East TX-114 W

Follow TX-114 W and Right turn onto Lone Star Cir

Turn left onto Victory Cir

Turn right onto Petty Pl

Destination will be Straight on Petty Place

From Fort Worth South

Take I-35W N to SH114

Take exit 69 from I-35W N

Continue onto Interstate 35 West Service Rd

Use any lane to turn sharply left onto TX-114 W

Take TX-114 W and Right turn onto Lone Star Cir

Turn left onto Victory Cir

Turn right onto Petty Pl

Destination will be Straight on Petty Place

From the West TX-114 E

Follow TX-114 E

Take the exit toward Double Eagle Blvd

Turn left toward FM156 N

Turn right onto Doc Mitchell Rd/Petty Pl

Destination will be Straight on Petty Place

