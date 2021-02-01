Single-Day Tickets Now on Sale for Inaugural ​​​​​​​May 21-23 NASCAR at COTA Event Weekend

Single-day tickets for the inaugural May 21-23 NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas are now on sale in addition to general admission and reserved seating three-day weekend packages.

“Race fans are in for an experience like no other when NASCAR rolls into Austin for the first time at Circuit of The Americas,” said NASCAR at COTA Executive Director Bryan Hammond. “Our team is hard at work putting together an unforgettable, can’t-miss spectacle that will be one of the most affordable major events ever hosted at COTA.

“With four series racing throughout the three-day weekend, race fans have plenty of opportunities to get their fix of high-speed action, whether they choose to join us for a single day or spend the entire weekend with us.”

Race fans will get their first taste of NASCAR at COTA action Friday, May 21 as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and the IMSA-sanctioned Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series host their first practice sessions on the iconic 3.41-mile long course. Fans in attendance Saturday, May 22 will enjoy a jam-packed schedule consisting of NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) practice, plus qualifying and races for the NXS, NCWTS and Lamborghini Series. Sunday, May 23 will be the grand finale of the weekend featuring NCS qualifying, a second Lamborghini Series race and the first Cup Series race on the world-renowned, 20-turn circuit.

Announcements regarding race lengths and timing for the complete weekend schedule will be made at a later date.

TICKETS:

Friday Adult GA Access is $25 Adult Reserved Seating starts at $25 Kids 12 & under are free

Saturday Adult GA Access is $30 Adult Reserved Seating starts at $40 Kids 12 & under GA Access is free Kids 12 & under Reserved Seating starts at free

Sunday Adult GA Access is $70 Adult Reserved Seating starts at $80 Kids 12 & under GA Access is $10 Kids 12 & under Reserved Seating starts at $10

Three-Day Weekend Packages Adult GA Access is $99 Adult Reserved Seating starts at $125 Kids 12 & under GA Access is $10 Kids 12 & under Reserved Seating starts at $10



Fans can purchase single-day tickets and three-day weekend packages online at NASCARatCOTA.com or by calling the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at (833) 450-2864.

