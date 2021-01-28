Speedway Motorsports Promotes Veteran Executive Jason Bowling

A fixture for more than two decades at Speedway Motorsports, executive Jason Bowling has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Ticket and Marketing Information, officials announced today. In this role, Bowling is responsible for overseeing all consumer experience platforms including; CRM, ticketing, email and mobile applications for Speedway Motorsports facilities.

“Jason’s leadership and experience through the years have been pivotal to keeping Speedway Motorsports at the forefront of the entertainment industry,” said Speedway Motorsports Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Mike Burch. “Under Jason’s direction, Speedway Motorsports has been able to combine previously separate data sources, implement new technologies, and gain deeper insights of our customers, resulting in the best possible end-user experience for our fans. I look forward to his continued leadership in the future.”

A native of Lancaster, Ohio, Bowling attended High School in Grapevine, Texas before earning his Bachelor of Science in Sports Management degree from The University of Texas at Austin. Following internships with the Texas Rangers, Bowling began his career in sports with the Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas), before joining Texas Motor Speedway as its credential coordinator in 1999. He spent 10 years in the role of Director of Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway before being named Speedway Motorsports’ Vice President of Ticket and Marketing Information in 2014.

“I have been fortunate to be a part of the Speedway Motorsports family for most of my career,” Bowling said. “Not only has this allowed me to work with some of the best people in the sports and entertainment business, but it has also afforded me the chance to be involved in motorsports during dynamic years requiring new and creative solutions. I am excited to continue my career in this new role with Speedway Motorsports as we continue to drive innovation in motorsports to improve the fan experience.”

SMLLC PR