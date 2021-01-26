2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway go on sale to the general public tomorrow, January 27 at 9 a.m. MST. Set for November 5-7, this monumental event will be the second consecutive year that the Valley of the Sun will host the NASCAR season finale, and just as it was in 2020 for the first-ever championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway, four champions will be crowned over the three-day event. Tickets will be available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by calling 866-408-RACE (7223), or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

“It’s an honor to once again be the host track for the NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Hosting the championship for the first time in 2020 was an incredible experience, and the way our fans and the entire community rallied around the event was amazing to see. We’re excited to be bringing the championship back to the Valley of the Sun and once again showcase our community and the entire state of Arizona as the ultimate sport and entertainment destination to millions of viewers worldwide.”

The 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend will kick off with the championship race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series under the lights on Friday, November 5. Saturday of championship weekend will again be a doubleheader, hosting championship events in the ARCA Menards Series West and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The excitement will culminate on Sunday, November 7 when the sport’s biggest stars compete for the Bill France Cup in the NASCAR Cup Series championship race.

In addition to grandstand tickets, camping, INfield access and Legends hospitality at The Barn will also be available for purchase. For more information about the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend as well as the spring NASCAR event weekend, March 12-14, and other events at Phoenix Raceway, including Segway Tours and Track Laps for Charity, please visit PhoenixRaceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR