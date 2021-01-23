Duane Howard set for Grandview season, some changes for 602 sportsman

The battle for the 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modified title at Grandview Speedway will feature some of best dirt track racers in action each Saturday night and six time champion Duane Howard is optimistic about his chances to win a seventh title. The NASCAR sanctioned track will be entering their 59th consecutive season of weekly racing under the promotion of the Rogers family.

Howard, winner of 78 Modified features at Grandview during his career, has teamed up with Butch Getz of Kunkletown, PA and they will be fielding two Bicknell chassis racers powered by Billy the Kid Performance Motors. The entries will sport Penske shocks.

This will be a new ride for Howard after parting ways with veteran car owner Norm Hansell at the end of the 2020 season.

The Oley, PA racer and Getz have decided to make Grandview Speedway their Saturday night home track. They will also be making some appearances at New Jersey dirt tracks along with participating in some of the Short Track Super Series events.

“I think we have a very good team put together and we are looking to have a great season at Grandview and at other stops on our busy schedule,” said the 57-year-old racer. “Grandview always gives us a great track especially for those of us coming from the back of the pack. The surface is well prepared and allows us to charge to the front.”

Howard’s two daughters, Erica and Jessica, are his two biggest fans. He is proud to point out that Erica is a first year golfer and she finished fourth in county standings.

Competition for Howard at Grandview will be tough as it always has been. He will be going up against 11 time track champion Craig Von Dohren, ten time champ Jeff Strunk, past champion Mike Gular, Doug Manmiller, Kevin Hirthler, Brett Kressley, Louden Reimert, Danny Bouc, along with many others.

For Sportsman 602 stocks there will be no sail panels allowed for the five special dates, the first one set for April 17. NASCAR licenses will not be required for anyone racing a 602 Sportsman. However if you are racing both a 602 and an Open Sportsman you will need a license in order to earn Grandview and NASCAR points. Any questions can be referred to Ed Scott at 484.239.7583.

First event on the schedule for 2021 is a doubleheader Enduro & Vintage car race on March 20th.

A free-to-the-public practice session takes place on Saturday, March 27th and features all forms of competition practicing. Fans get a chance to see what is new for 2021.

And on Saturday April 3rd the prestigious 4th Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial, paying $7,500 to win, will have Small Block and Big Block Modifieds racing in a 50 lapper. Sportsman will make up the second part of the doubleheader show.

Fans are reminded that season passes priced at $350, good for all Saturday night events, are available by sending payment for the passes wanted to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Enclosed a postage paid self-addressed envelope to speed delivery.

Information on event sponsorships and billboard advertising is available by contacting Ernie Saxton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone 267.934.7286.

Grandview Speedway, a one-third-mile, banked clay track, is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA, 10-miles north of Pottstown. For information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR