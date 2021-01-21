Central Illinois Dragway, IHRA Reach Multi-Year Sanction Agreement

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) and Central Illinois Dragway have entered into a multi-year sanctioning agreement.

Central Illinois Dragway is in rural Havana Illinois. The 1/8-mile dragway is situated on 64 acres among rolling farmland and the Illinois river opening on August 17, 1969. New Central Illinois Dragway promoters Gary Landgrebe and Don Scott secured a 3-year lease to run the track as well as an option to purchase it after the lease expires.

Planned improvements heading into the 2021 season include updating the timing equipment, increasing the flow of participants into the facility and several upgrades to track cleanup and preparation equipment.

“In a time when more dragstrips are closing than opening, it’s refreshing to see someone step up to the plate at a track like Central Illinois Dragway,” said IHRA Division Director Jon O’Neal. “There’s a core group of dedicated racers and a strong IHRA Summit SuperSeries presence due to the hard work of the previous owner and management team. Don and Gary bring a strong reputation and business acumen to the table along with a persevering spirit. We look forward to working through the new endeavor with them.”

Central Illinois Dragway plans to have around 23 events in 2021 with the anticipated schedule coming out in less than a month.

For more information about Central Illinois Dragway click here.