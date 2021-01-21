Atrium Health Doctors will be available at the Charlotte Motor Speedway where they will be vaccinating thousands of North Carolinians on Friday, January 22 from 7:30 am to 7:30 p.m ET.

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway have announced a unique public-private partnership with the State of North Carolina, and backed by Gov. Roy Cooper, to support the goal of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4, 2021. Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Motor Speedway and a soon to be determined location in the Winston-Salem area will serve as initial venues to contribute to this public-private initiative.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for people to protect themselves, their families, and their community. As larger portions of the population are vaccinated, the whole community becomes better protected. More information about Atrium Health’s vaccination plans for the public, including frequently asked questions and scheduling vaccines, can be found at AtriumHealth.org/COVID-19 Vacc ine.

** B-Roll will be made Available

Talking Points

Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway have announced a unique public-private partnership with the State of North Carolina and backed by Gov. Roy Cooper, to support the goal of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4, 2021

The partnership is holding its first COVID-19 mass vaccination event this Friday, January 22 through Sunday, January 24.

Over the three-day period, the partnership aims to vaccinate 15,000 North Carolinians (65+ years) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway site. This is the largest mass vaccination event in North Carolina to date.



The vaccine will be administered in the infield garages of the race track – there is no need to get out of the car.



People who have received the vaccine will be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the shot for any reactions.



The vaccine being used at the Speedway is the Pfizer vaccine.



People receiving the vaccine this weekend will get their second dose at the same site in three weeks.

Upcoming mass vaccination events will be held at the Bank of America Stadium and a soon-to-be-determined location in the Winston-Salem area. More of these mass vaccination events are needed across the nation to reach herd immunity.

More information about Atrium Health’s vaccination plans for the public, including FAQs, can be found at AtriumHealth.org/ COVID19Vaccine.

Atrium Health PR